Manufacturing sector decelerates India's March industrial output

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Lower manufacturing production decelerated India's industrial output in March to 4.4 per cent from a rise of 7 per cent in February 2018, official data showed on Friday.

As per the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the index value remained unchanged. IIP had edged higher by 4.4 per cent in May 2017.

Besides, the data showed that the sequential slowdown in factory output was mainly on account of lower production in the manufacturing sector.

