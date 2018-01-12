Manufacturing lifts India's November factory output by 8%

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) An exponential rise in the manufacturing output lifted India's factory production by over 8 per cent in November from a rise of 1.99 per cent in October and a 5.1 per cent growth during the corresponding period of 2016-17.

As per the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday, the acceleration in factory output was mainly on account of a robust performance by the manufacturing sector.

On a year-on-year basis, the manufacturing sector expanded by 10.2 per cent, while mining sector's output inched up by 1.1 per cent and the sub-index of electricity generation increased by 3.9 per cent.

"The general Index for the month of November 2017 stands at 125.6, which is 8.4 per cent higher as compared to the level in the month of November 2016," the CSO report on the "Quick Estimates" of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for November said.

"The cumulative growth for the period April-November 2017 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 3.2 per cent."

Among the six use-based classification groups, the output of primary goods which has the highest weightage of 34.04 grew by 3.2 per cent. The output of intermediate goods which has the second highest weightage rose by 5.5 per cent.

Similarly, consumer non-durables's output edged-higher. It rose by 23.1 per cent, and that of consumer durables by 2.5 per cent.

In addition, infrastructure or construction goods' output increased by 13.5 per cent and that of capital goods by 9.4 per cent.

"In terms of industries, fifteen out of the twenty three industry groups in the manufacturing sector have shown positive growth during the month of November 2017 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the CSO said.

According to the data, the industry group 'manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal, chemical and botanical products' has shown the highest positive growth of 39.5 per cent followed by 29.1 per cent in 'manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products' and 22.6 per cent in 'manufacture of other transport equipment'.

On the other hand, the industry group 'other manufacturing' has shown the highest negative growth of (-)15.9 per cent followed by (-)13.1 per cent in 'manufacture of wearing apparel' and (-)11.2 per cent in 'manufacture of electrical equipment'.

