MakeMyTrip to use Travelport's platform

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Leading online travel agency (OTA) MakeMyTrip on Wednesday said that it has entered into an agreement with InterGlobe Technology Quotient (ITQ), for the use of "Travelports Travel Commerce Platform".

ITQ is Travelport's distributor for India. Travelport is a travel commerce platform which provides distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other solutions for the global travel and tourism industry.

The "Travel Commerce Platform" facilitates travel commerce by connecting the leading travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a proprietary business-to-business (B2B) travel marketplace.

"This is an exciting time for MakeMyTrip and we are delighted to partner with Travelport and ITQ as part of our growth strategy in the service of the travelling Indian consumer," said Deep Kalra, Founder, Chairman and Group-CEO of MakeMyTrip.

Under the agreement, MakeMyTrip can expand the use of Travelport's technology from the Ibibo Group to MakeMyTrip's other primary distribution channels starting in the second half of calendar year 2017.

MakeMyTrip had undertaken a strategic combination with the Ibibo Group in January 2017 and acquired its 100 per cent equity interest.

--IANS

rv/bg