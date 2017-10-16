Majority of working professionals welcome cracker ban in Delhi-NCR: Survey

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The Supreme Court ban on sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR continues to draw mixed reactions from the general public, though a majority of working professionals in the region have supported it, a survey report released on Monday said.

"While there is no doubt about construction activities, road dust, vehicular pollution, waste burning, and other such factors being majorly responsible for deteriorating air quality in and around the city, majority of people in Delhi-National Capital Region feel that no source of pollution is too small to be ignored when it comes to public health concerns," the survey conducted by industry body Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) said.

Assocham's Social Development Foundation (ASDF) randomly interacted with about 2,000 people in general at entry and exit points of Delhi metro stations across the city over the last weekend to ascertain views on the Supreme Court's October 9 order suspending the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, the industry body said in a statement.

"Banning the sale of firecrackers is a very welcome move as smoke from fireworks is a common trigger for many individuals with asthma; many people experience respiratory distress, bronchitis, persistent cough, burning eyes, itchy throat, and other related problems," Assocham President Sandeep Jajodia said while releasing the survey findings.

"Air pollution in Delhi-NCR is not just devastating the environment but it might also hurt 'brand India' thereby severely hitting sectors like tourism and outdoor recreation as people tend to stay away from polluted areas to avoid dense and toxic air," he said.

Sunshine and good air have become luxury for Delhiities, who have been dealing with anxieties over pollution, traffic and related stress, the Assocham President added.

According to the survey findings, over half of the total respondents (55 per cent) said the ban in Delhi-NCR must be welcomed, considering the need to avoid a spike in pollution to hazardous levels even though many of these opined that effectiveness of the ban remains to be seen.

Of those supporting the ban, some also said that it is high time that authorities also take equally stringent steps to curb other factors contributing to air pollution.

About 35 per cent respondents expressed anguish and felt that the apex court's ban would mar the festive mood as there has been a long tradition of lighting fireworks on Diwali, especially in northern India. Some of them even went on to the extent of terming the ban 'unfair'.

Many also said that it would only lead to rise in discreet sale of firecrackers and said that instead of being selective only for Diwali, there should be a blanket ban on firecrackers for all festivals celebrated in Delhi-NCR.

Some respondents said that the ban is not going to make much difference to air pollution levels and seemed indifferent about the ban. Many of these said that authorities should have been considerate about fireworks' manufacturers, traders and their families.

Many even suggested that industry in India must come up with green fireworks which are made of special paper and without sulphur as after being lit they emit less smoke and leave almost no scrap.

Overall, majority of respondents said they are geared up for Diwali as they have already purchased face-masks to protect themselves from toxic air pollution.

There are about 800 licensed fireworks units in and around Sivakasi town in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu where this industry accounts for a market size of about Rs 2,500 crore and about 10 lakh workers in both organised and unorganised sectors.

As per experts, the fireworks industry in India has been registering de-growth of about 40 per cent annually during the course of past about five years leading to rapid decline in profit margins of manufacturers and traders (wholesale and retail) owing to prevalence of illegally imported Chinese firecrackers, rising prices of raw material, dearth of labour, restrictions imposed by local administration, anti-cracker campaigns and other inter-linked factors.

