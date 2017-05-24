Mahindra Electric to ramp up manufacturing

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Electric vehicles (EV) manufacturer Mahindra Electric on Wednesday unveiled its comprehensive technology and product road map -- EV 2.0 -- under which it plans to ramp up manufacturing and charging infrastructure.

According to the company, under EV 2.0 it will make investments to develop new, high-end electric powertrains, motor controllers, systems integration and battery technology.

"The time has now arrived for EVs to become mainstream and Mahindra has the right technology and products for India," Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra and Chairman, Mahindra Electric was quoted as saying in a statement.

"We will actively engage with the government, both at the centre and the state, municipal bodies and other private players for setting up a robust EV ecosystem."

The company which is a part of $17.8 billion Mahindra Group, had acquired the Bengaluru based Reva Electric Car Company in 2010.

"Today, there are over 2,700 electric vehicles on road from the Mahindra stable, which have clocked more than 40 million km," the statement added.

--IANS

rv/vt