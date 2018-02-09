Mace Brand launches safety products in India

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Mace Brand on Friday announced its Indo-US joint venture in India with the launch of safety products like pepper sprays, stun guns and personal alarms.

"Safety and security are a concern and it is paramount for emotional and physical well-being. With Mace, we are bringing a simple tool that will empower and elevate," said Jai Dhar Gupta, CEO, Mace Brand India.

According to the company, the products are available at prices starting from Rs 499 on e-commerce portals like Amazon and MaceIndia.in.

--IANS

ppg/him/mr