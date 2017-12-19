Ljungstrom wins equipment supply contract for UP power plants

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) German thermal power plant solutions provider Ljungstrom on Tuesday announced it has won a contract to supply air preheaters and gas-gas heaters to two coal-fired power plants in Uttar Pradesh.

The contract, from Doosan Power Systems India, is for supplying these equipment for the Obra-C plant in Sonebhadra district, and for the Jawaharpur utility in Etah district, a statement from Ljungstrom's Indian arm said here.

"This contract is for the two supercritical power plants, totaling 2,640 MW, in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The four 660 MW boilers at the Obra-C and Jawaharpur plants will receive the latest Ljungstrom air preheater and gas-gas heater technology, totaling over 9,000 tonnes of advanced heat exchanger equipment," it said

"With this contract, Ljungstrom continues to demonstrate its market leading technologies, while supporting the region's electricity and environmental demands," Ljungstrom President, Dave Breckinridge said in the statement.

Critical elements of the equipment will be manufactured in Ljungstrom's Chennai factory, the statement added.

--IANS

bc/vd