Ljungstrom unveils air preheater making facility in Chennai

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) US-based thermal power plant solutions provider Ljungstrom on Friday announced the start of opeartions at its new air preheater facility in Chennai for manufacturing air preheaters and gas-gas heaters.

Located at the Mahindra World City in Chennai, the Ljungstrom India's state-of-the-art plant has a manufacturing capacity of 16,000 tonnes per annum, a company release said here.

"The new facility will be the leading heating element manufacturer in the region catering to increasing demand for heating equipment in India," it said.

"The facility will produce Baskets with Ljungstrom's latest profile of heating elements like DNF+, DNF and DUN8, which offer most efficient heat recovery and superior cleanability."

Commenting on the new facility spread over 12,000 square meters, Ljungstrom President Dave Breckinridge said in a statement: "We are committed to bring genuine advanced heat exchanger technology to India to support the existing power plant installed base with efficiency and environmental upgrades using proven Ljungstrom solutions."

Last December, Ljungstrom announced it had won a contract to supply air preheaters and gas-gas heaters to two coal-fired power plants in Uttar Pradesh with total capacity of 2,640 MW, the critical equipment for which is being manufactured in the Chennai factory.

