New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Luxury automobile manufacturer Lexus India on Monday launched its flagship SUV "LX 570" priced at Rs 2.32 crore (ex-showroom).

According to the firm, the LX 570 is equipped with a 5.7-liter V8 engine.

"The addition of the LX 570 to our line-up in India offers our guests a striking vehicle with a commanding presence on the road, and exceptional ride quality to match," N.Raja, Chairman, Lexus India was quoted as saying in a statement.

--IANS

