Lenovo's new fitness smartband now in India

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Chinese technology company Lenovo on Tuesday launched "HX06 Active Smartband" under its fitness category for Rs 1,299 in India.

The smartband comes with advanced health and fitness features like organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display, sedentary reminder along with movement and sleep monitoring, the company said in a statement.

"At Lenovo, we ensure that we provide smart devices in innovative designs that enable people to live in a new smarter technology world of fitness," said Sebastian Peng, Head of Lenovo MBG Ecosystem.

The fitness-centric band that works with Android 4.4 and above and iOS 8.0 and above also comes with an alarm clock reminder, activity tracker, third party compatibility, direct USB-charging and "ip67" rating of water resistance.

The band is also compatible with Bluetooth 4.2 and above. The smartband is available on Flipkart in black colour.

--IANS

