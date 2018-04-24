Lenovo launches two new fitness devices in India

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Chinese electronic major Lenovo on Tuesday launched two new fitness trackers -- HX03F Spectra and HX03 Cardio -- in India.

HX03F Spectra and HX03 cardio are priced at Rs 2,299 and Rs 1,999, respectively. HX03 Cardio is now available while HX03F Spectra can be purchased on Flipkart on May 3.

"Lenovo HX03 Cardio and HX03F Spectra smart bands are Lenovo's another effort in fitness genre. It combines modern innovation and technology with Lenovo's trusted legacy of rendering smart devices," Sebastian Peng, Head of Lenovo MBG Ecosystem, told reporters here.

Lenovo said that the company targets to acquire 20 per cent market by 2018.

"We have great expectation from the Indian market where the share of wearable devices is projected to gain significantly in the coming years," Peng added.

Equipped with the OLED/TFT display, the devices assist a range of activities, including a dynamic heart rate monitor, movement monitoring and sleep monitoring.

With soft and light-weight wrist straps, these smart bands can automatically check user's heart rate every 15 minutes with 24-hour real-time heart rate monitoring.

Once synchronized with a smartphone, these bands provide phone calls, emails, text messages and other social media apps notification updates.

