Lenovo launches new 'Tab 4' series range

Indo Asian News Service

Bengaluru, Sep 18 (IANS) Expanding its tablet portfolio, Lenovo on Monday launched four new devices in its Tab 4 series in India.

'Tab 4 8' (Rs 12,990), 'Tab 4 8 Plus' (Rs 16,990), 'Tab 4 10 Plus - 3GB variant' (Rs 24,990) and 'Tab 4 10 Plus - 4GB variant' (Rs 29,990) will be available on Flipkart.

The devices are equipped with fingerprint quick-login feature to keep data secure with multi-user and multi-space functionality.

"Tab 4 is designed to be a one-stop solution for multiple-user functionality which is relevant for an Indian family," said Bhaskar Choudhuri, Director, Marketing, Lenovo India, in a statement.

The 8-inch 'Tab 4 8' comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, while the 10-inch 'Tab 4 10 Plus' features 3GB+16GB configuration. Both run on 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon Quad-Core processor.

Powered by 2.0GHz Qualcomm Octa-Core processor, 'Tab 4 8 Plus' and 'Tab 4 10 Plus' come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The devices claim to offer up to 20 hours battery backup for normal usage.

