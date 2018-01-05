Lenovo K8 Plus, Moto C Plus most loved budget devices in 2017

Bengaluru, Jan 5 (IANS) When it comes to affordable smartphones, Lenovo K8 plus and Moto C Plus were the most favourite budget devices in 2017, Flipkart said on Friday.

Lenovo K8 Plus was launched in India in September for Rs 10,999 while Lenovo-owned Motorola launched Moto C Plus in June for Rs 6,999.

In the mid-range segment, Xiaomi's dual-sim Redmi Note 4 and Android One initiative Xiaomi MI A1 were the hot selling handsets, said Flipkart, which analysed the data from the carts of over 150 billion shoppers across all its platforms.

For Xiaomi, Redmi Note 4 device that was launched in January at Rs 9,999 for the base model (2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage) has proved to be a game-changer.

"Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL and iPhone X were the most sought-after flagship smartphones of 2017. Honor 8 Pro and Samsung S7 came trailing close," the e-talier said.

Claiming to rip apart the premium mid-segment market -- after a successful Honor 8 run -- Huawei brought Honor 8 Pro with fourth generation 12MP dual-lens camera system at Rs 29,999 (6GB/128GB variant) in July last year.

iPhone X emerged as the most good-looking smartphone launched in 2017, followed by Samsung S8 and S8+, MI Mix 2 and Moto X4.

