Lenovo India appoints Ashish Sikka as Director-SMB market

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Lenovo India on Monday appointed Ashish Sikka as Director-SMB who will be responsible for driving growth for the Chinese technology company in the country's 51-million strong Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) segment.

Sikka will focus on customer-centric solutions as well as manage an extensive product portfolio that includes laptops, desktops, workstations and tablets.

Based in Mumbai, he will report to Rahul Agarwal, India MD and CEO.

"Sikka has played a critical role in leading the tablet segment to double its market share and gain the number one position in the industry. It only seems fitting that we harness his industry expertise to steer the SMB segment towards its goal," Agarwal said in a statement.

Sikka has performed various roles across the company, especially setting up the tablet business for Lenovo in India.

"I am excited about the opportunity to work with the SMB team to strengthen our existing business partnerships and work towards a digital ecosystem that enables future growth," he said.

--IANS

na/vm