Lenovo India appoints Alok Garodia as CFO

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Chinese technology company Lenovo on Thursday announced it has appointed Alok Garodia as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for its India operations.

Part of Lenovo's India leadership team led by Rahul Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Garodia will strengthen focus on growing market share and driving profitable growth for the company in the country.

"Garodia's wealth of experience and knowledge across various domains in finance will be an asset for the company," said Agarwal.

Garodia joins Lenovo from Nike where he served as Director, Finance/CFO, of the India business.

"I am excited to join Lenovo at a time when the company is charging forward with a three-wave strategy to achieve long-term sustainable growth," said Garodia.

