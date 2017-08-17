Leadership transition at GM India from September

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer GM India on Thursday announced a leadership transition from September 2017.

According to GM India, its President and Managing Director Kaher Kazem will hand over the reins of the company to Chief Financial Officer Sanjiv Gupta from September 1.

"Gupta will combine his role as GM India President and Managing Director with his finance leadership responsibilities," the company said in a statement.

The company added that Kazem will become President and CEO of GM Korea.

