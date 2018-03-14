LAVA appoints Sunil Raina as President, Business Head

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Domestic handset maker LAVA on Wednesday elevated Sunil Raina as President and Business Head for its operations as it gears up for accelerated growth in the country.

Raina is currently working as Chief Marketing Officer at the company.

"Sunil's rich experience and leadership track record will be of great value to us in this journey and I am pleased to have him partner me in fulfilling our company's vision," Hari Om Rai, Chairman and Managing Director, LAVA International, said in a statement.

Raina has been associated with LAVA for almost eight years and has held several leadership roles through his tenure with the company.

With over 19 years of experience in companies such as Tata, Airtel, Reliance and Uninor, he will now take up the business leadership role at LAVA International.

With the aim to capture a 40 per cent share in the sub-Rs 12,000 mobile handset segment, the smartphone maker recently announced plans to invest over Rs 2,600 crore in its manufacturing units to reach a production capacity of 21.6 crore units in the next five years.

LAVA aims to launch the first "Designed in India" smartphone by October, and the entire range of mobiles by 2021.

