Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster revealed ahead of Frankfurt Motor Show

Lamborghini has revealed the roadster sibling of the Aventador S ahead of its public debut at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show.

Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini has revealed the Aventador S Roadster before the public debut of the car at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. It foes up against the Ferrari 488 Spider and Audi R8 V10 Plus Spyder.

Powering the new Aventador Roadster is a 6.5-litre V12 which makes 740bhp and 690Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) transmission that drives all four wheels. The 0-100kmph sprint can be done in 3 seconds, 0.1 second slower than the coupe variant. Both of them however have an identical top speed of 350kmph.

Other than that, the Aventador S Roadster gets the same tech as the Aventador S coupe. The Roadster however is 50kg heavier than the coupe variant of the car resulting in a slower 0-100kmph time.

Deliveries of the Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster will begin in February 2018.

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus will be unveiled in December 2017