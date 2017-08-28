L&T's construction arm bags orders worth Rs 1,975 cr

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) India-based multinational L&T on Monday said its construction arm has bagged orders worth Rs 1,975 crore across various business segments.

The company said its power transmission and distribution business has bagged orders worth Rs 1,331 crore in the domestic and international markets.

According to L&T, orders have been secured across the Middle East for turnkey construction of various "132/11 kilo volt (kV) and 33/11 kV sub-stations and 132 kV cable feeders".

"In the domestic market, a rural electrification contract has been won from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL) under the Deendayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY)," it said in a statement.

"The scope involves design, engineering, supply, erection and commissioning of 33/11kV substations, 33kV, 11kV and LT lines, BPL connections, etc., for the electrification of Deogarh district in Jharkhand."

Besides, other business segments of L&T construction have won orders worth Rs 644 crore.

"An order has been secured from a prestigious government client to construct a Convention Center in Ranchi, Jharkhand," the statement said.

Another engineering, procurement and construction order has been bagged from Metro-Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad (MEGA) Company for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of track works for the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project phase-1, it added.

