L&T's construction arm bags orders worth Rs 5,146 cr

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) India based multinational L&T on Tuesday said that its construction arm has bagged orders worth Rs 5,146 crore across various business segments, led by the power transmission and distribution business.

According to the company, the power transmission and distribution (PT&D) business has bagged major orders worth Rs 2,780 crore in the domestic and international markets.

"Paving the way for large scale implementation of mini and micro grid solutions, the business has secured orders from Bihar Discoms to provide electricity to more than 36,000 households in 214 villages spread across 12 districts of Bihar," the company said in a statement.

Others included orders from Power Grid Corporation of India to improve the stability of the power system in India's southern region, West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL) and Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam (JBVNL), Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission (MPPTCL) and for construction of 400kV, 220kV and 132kV transmission lines in Nepal.

