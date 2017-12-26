L&T Construction wins orders worth Rs 3,355 crore

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) The buildings and factories business of L&T Construction has bagged orders worth Rs 3,355 crore, a regulatory filing by the company said here on Tuesday.

The business has won an order from the India International Convention & Exhibition Centre Limited to design and construct a state-of-the-art India International Convention & Expo Centre in New Delhi.

The construction business has secured another order to construct a major retail development in Navi Mumbai for IKEA, the Swedish home furnishing retailer. The construction for the proposed development will start in early 2018.

The business has also got an order to construct 'Viveka Tirtha' - Ramakrishna Mission Centre for Human Excellence at Kolkata.

--IANS

ag/bg