L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 2,440 cr

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Industrial conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its construction arm has bagged orders worth Rs 2,440 crore for power transmission and distribution works.

In a regulatory filing at the BSE, the company said: "The power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction has bagged EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) orders worth Rs 2,440 crores."

Among others, the contracts include electrification works in urban and rural areas and augmentation of 33/11kV substations and replacement of conductors with aerial bunched cables under the Saubhagya scheme, the filing said.

The company also secured an "order from the Department of Disaster Management for the construction of underground power cable network on turnkey basis in the eastern region of India" and an "order for supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 400kV double circuit transmission lines on a turnkey basis in the southern region of India".

--IANS

