L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 1,585 crore

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Industrial conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its construction arm has bagged orders worth Rs 1,585 crore across various business segments.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE, L&T said its construction arm has won an order worth Rs 513 crore in the transportation infrastructure business.

"The business has bagged a new order from the National Highways Authority of India for the four-laning of the highway in the Aurangabad to Karodi section of NH-211 (New NH No. 52) in the state of Maharashtra...," the filing said.

In the power transmission and distribution segment, L&T Construction bagged orders worth Rs 500 crore for projects in Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir.

The company also secured an order worth Rs 371 crore in the water and effluent treatment segment for a water supply project in Odisha.

The filing also said that orders worth Rs 201 crore came the company's way in the metallurgical and material handling business.

--IANS

