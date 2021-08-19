India markets closed

  • BSE SENSEX

    55,629.49
    -162.78 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nifty 50

    16,568.85
    -45.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/INR

    74.3860
    +0.1160 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow

    34,960.69
    -382.59 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.91
    -130.27 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-INR

    3,293,420.25
    -32,156.50 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,110.12
    -18.56 (-1.64%)
     

  • Hang Seng

    25,393.79
    -473.22 (-1.83%)
     

  • Nikkei

    27,394.43
    -191.48 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/INR

    86.8668
    -0.1463 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/INR

    102.0346
    -0.0688 (-0.07%)
     

  • AED/INR

    20.2090
    +0.0320 (+0.16%)
     

  • INR/JPY

    1.4778
    +0.0026 (+0.18%)
     

  • SGD/INR

    54.5370
    -0.0550 (-0.10%)
     
DOWNLOAD:

The best finance destination to track markets & economy

Kuwait to Resume International Commercial Flights With India and Multiple Countries

Auto Desk
·1-min read

Kuwait has announced to resume commercial international flights with multiple countries, mostly from South East Asia and Egypt. Among the countries in SE Asia are India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal. The flights will be resumed while adhering to the COVID-19 measures set by a ministerial committee, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

Kuwait suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India in late April 2021 due to COVID-19 situation in the country. The move came after instructions from health authorities. Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and their domestic workers were allowed to enter the country. Operations of freight flights continued during the period.

Over one million Indian community members live in Kuwait, the largest expatriate community in the country, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. Earlier, the UK, UAE announced relaxations on flights from India amid the improving COVID-19 situation in the country.

Kuwait earlier allowed direct flights to 12 countries from July 1. The list of the countries include: Britain, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

With inputs from Reuters

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories