Konica Minolta rolls out new Accurio Press Series printers

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Incorporating new technology for high volume and varied printing requirements, Japanese technology company Konica Minolta on Wednesday launched the new Accurio Press series printers in India.

The new series comprises of Accurio Press C2070 and C2060 and replaces the bizhub PRESS C1070 and C1060 high-end printing devices.

"Our new series is a complete modular line-up of industrial digital printing solutions to help printing businesses achieve efficiency, productivity and reduce labour-related expenses," Daisuke Mori, Managing Director of Konica Minolta India, said in a statement.

The Accurio series comes with modular tools including software and cloud-based tools for integration, digital press suites and managing workflow.

The devices under Accurio Press Series also meet colour reproduction standards such as G7 and Gracol, fetch finished perfect bound books and does quick envelope printing.

--IANS

sku/na/bg