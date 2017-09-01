koda Auto India launches Octavia RS 230

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Czech automobile manufacturer koda Auto India on Friday introduced the Octavia RS 230 at an ex-showroom price of Rs 24.62 lakh.

According to the company, the new Octavia RS 230 is powered by a 2.0 TSI (230 PS) turbocharged petrol engine with six-speed DSG transmission and can attain a top speed of 250 km per hour.

"The Octavia RS transforms koda's century-long motorsports legacy into the fastest ever Octavia produced in India," said Ashutosh Dixit, Director for Sales, Service and Marketing, koda Auto India.

"The Octavia RS 230 boasts of a unique combination of a high performance engine, sporty appearance and driving dynamics along with new technologies and connectivity."

