Kia Motors India to make India debut at Auto Expo 2018

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Kia Motors India (KMI) on Tuesday said that it will make its Indian market debut at the Auto Expo 2018 with a new concept car.

According to the company, it will unveil the "SP Concept" at the Auto Expo on February 7, 2018, "alongside a showcase of 16 of the brand's global models".

"Inspired by Indian heritage and driven by advanced technology, the Kia SP Concept hints at the company's plans to introduce a new SUV to the Indian market in future," the company said in a statement.

"Bold and stylish, the SP Concept combines sophisticated beauty, breakthrough technology, and high functionality in a SUV form."

Alongside the global debut for the "SP Concept", Kia will also showcase wide range of electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and a range of other cars - including the new "Stinger" sports sedan.

