Key Indian equity markets trade lower in afternoon session

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) With investors turning cautious about the ongoing RBI monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, the key Indian equity indices were trading lower on Tuesday afternoon.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) was trading 96.87 points or 0.28 per cent lower during the afternoon session.

The wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 38.85 points or 0.37 per cent lower at 10,589.65 points.

"Sensex and Nifty traded lower for the second day on Tuesday as investor turned cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy tomorrow. Asian indices traded in red as markets took a breather after the previous day's rally, although US markets cut losses with the help of gains in tech shares," said Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer at Tradebulls.

The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 35,029.45 points, traded at 34,915.02 points (at 1.51 p.m.), 96.87 points or 0.28 per cent lower from the previous day's close at 35,011.89 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 35,073.12 points and a low of 34,847.36 in the trade so far.

