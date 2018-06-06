Key Indian equity indices trade higher ahead of RBI policy announcement

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Investors' sentiment turned positive ahead of the RBI monetary policy committee (MPC) outcome on Wednesday that helped the key Indian equity indices trade higher.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) was trading 102.57 points or 0.29 per cent higher.

The wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 33.40 points or 0.32 per cent higher at 10,626.55 points.

The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 34,932.49 points, traded at 35,005.78 points (at 10.59 a.m.), 102.57 points or 0.29 per cent higher from the previous day's close at 34,903.21 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 35,079.37 points and a low of 34,896.37 points in the trade so far.

Also the World Bank has forecast that India is projected to regain its position as the world's fastest growing major economy advancing 7.3 per cent this fiscal year and 7.5 per cent in the next two "as factors holding back growth in India fade".

The growth projections reflect "robust private consumption and strengthening investment," the bank's Global Economics Prospects report released on Tuesday said.

--IANS

ag/vm