Key Indian equity indices trade higher in afternoon session

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Aided by good positive macro-economic data and encouraging corporate earnings the key Indian equity indices on Monday afternoon was trading higher after touching record highs in early morning session.

"Benchmark indices hit another life time highs, following Asian shares that hit historic highs on Monday after Wall Street extended its record-breaking run, while the US dollar retreat continued as investors priced in the risk of tighter policies elsewhere in the developed world, also good positive macro-economic data and encouraging corporate earnings," Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tradebulls, told IANS.

India's annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices eased to 3.58 per cent in December, official data showed on Monday.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), was trading 268.26 points or 0.78 per cent higher during the afternoon session.

The wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 60.85 points or 0.57 per cent higher at 10,742.10 points.

The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 34,687.21 points, was trading at 34,860.65 points (at 01.16 p.m.), higher 268.26 points or 0.78 per cent from the previous day's close at 34,592.39 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 34,963.69 points and a low of 34,687.21points in the trade so far.

Good buying was seen in finance, banking, basic materials and metal sectors.

