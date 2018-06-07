Key Indian equity indices open in green

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity indices on Thursday opened higher after the Reserve Bank of India had raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25 per cent.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 35,178.88 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 35,278.38 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 35,382.76 points, up by 203.88 points, or 0.58 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,684.65 points on Wednesday, was quoting at 10,734.60 points, up by 49.95 points or 0.47 per cent.

The Reserve Bank's "neutral" stance on a future rate hike trajectory, along with its reform measures for the realty, bond and banking sectors, had pushed the key indices of the Indian equity market higher on Wednesday.

According to analysts, investors' risk taking appetite was also enhanced on the back of positive global markets and a strengthened rupee.

The Sensex was up by 275.67 points or 0.79 per cent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 35,230.54 points and a low of 34,896.37 points. The Nifty, too, was up by 91.50 points or 0.86 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing a positive trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in green, up by 0.83 per cent while Hang Seng was up by 0.56 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was also up by 0.75 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite index was trading in green, up by 0.12 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.67 per cent while FTSE 100 was also up by 0.33 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

--IANS

bdc/in