Key Indian equity indices open in green

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) The key Indian equity market indices on Friday opened higher after the official data showed that India's GDP for the March quarter grew at 7.7 per cent, while for the full financial year 2017-18 it touched 6.7 per cent.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 35,322.38 points on Thursday, opened higher at 35,373.98 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 35,338.33 points, up by 15.95 points, or 0.05 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,736.15 points, was quoting at 10,735.65 points, down by 0.50 points.

The two key indices of the Indian equity market had gained more than a per cent each on Thursday as hopes of healthy gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate and predictions of a normal southwest monsoon enhanced investors risk-taking appetite.

Besides, May F&O derivative expiry, along with a decline in global crude oil prices aided the northward trajectory.

According to market analysts, the two indices surged after healthy buying was witnessed during the fag end of the day's trade session.

The Sensex was up by 416.27 points or 1.19 per cent at the Thursday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 35,416.03 points and a low of 34,926.08 points. The Nifty, too, was up by 121.80 points or 1.15 per cent.

On Friday, Asian indices were mostly showing a mixed trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in green, up by 0.32 per cent; while Hang Seng was down by 0.06 per cent; South Korea's Kospi was also up by 0.75 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite index was trading in red, down by 0.45 per cent.

Nasdaq closed in red, down by 0.27 per cent while FTSE 100 was also down by 0.15 per cent at the closing on Thursday.

