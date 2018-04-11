Key equity markets provisionally close flat

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) The key equity indices on Wednesday provisionally closed on a flat note following broadly negative global cues and heavy selling pressure in the oil and gas and banking sectors.

However, healthy buying in consumer durables and metal stocks limited the downslide of the key indices.

At 3.30 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed at 10,417.15 points, unchanged from the previous close.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 33,970.35 points, provisionally closed (3.30 p.m.) at 33,940.44 points -- up 60.19 points or 0.18 per cent from its previous session's close.

The Sensex touched a high of 33,981.54 points and a low of 33,750.74 during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,516 declines and 1,192 advances.

"Equity markets ended in narrow trade, after a choppy session dragged by financials and oil marketing companies," said Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tradebulls.

TCS, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance and Tata Motors (DVR) were the top gainers on the BSE. Top losers were Adani Ports, State Bank of India,Yes Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

On the NSE, Vedanta, TCS and Sun Pharma led the gainers, while BPCL, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil Corporation were among the top losers.

--IANS

rrb/ag/vm