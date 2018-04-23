Key equity indices rise on healthy buying in IT, consumer durables

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded higher on Monday on the back of healthy buying in IT, consumer durables and healthcare stocks.

IT stocks surged 281.87 points during the day, consumer durables stocks were up 273.53 points and healthcare stocks rose by 153.84 points.

Both the BSE and NSE, however, opened on a flat note tracking negative Asian cues.

Around 1.18 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by 52.90 points or 0.50 per cent to trade at 10,616.95 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 34,493.69 points, traded at 34,551.00 points (1.18 p.m.) -- up 135.42 points or 0.39 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

The Sensex has touched a high of 34,589.75 points and a low of 34,259.27 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,409 advances and 1,122 declines.

In another major market development, IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday emerged as the first Indian listed company to cross the $100-billion mark in terms of market capitalisation (m-cap).

At 1.18 p.m., the m-cap of the company stood at Rs 670,402.66 crore or $101.60 billion on the BSE.

Shares price of the company was at Rs 3,503.05 each, up 2.84 per cent from the previous close.

On Monday, the major gainers on the BSE were IndusInd Bank, TCS, Mahindra and Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank while ICICI Bank, Coal India and Power Grid, HDFC Bank and ONGC were among the major losers.

On NSE, the top gainers were IndusInd Bank, HCL and Tech Mahindra. The major losers were Grasim Industries, Hindalco Industries and Bharti Infratel.

--IANS

rrb/ag/mr