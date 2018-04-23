Key equity indices provisionally end in green

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices provisionally closed in the green on Monday on the back of healthy buying in consumer durables, healthcare and IT stocks.

However, selling pressure on metal and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks trimmed gains in the market.

At 3.30 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed higher by 20.65 points or 0.20 per cent at 10,584.70 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 34,493.69 points, closed at 34,450.77 points (3.30 p.m.) -- up 35.19 points or 0.10 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

The Sensex touched a high of 34,663.95 points and a low of 34,259.27 during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,399 advances and 1,284 declines.

On Monday, the major gainers on the BSE were IndusInd Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Yes Bank while HDFC Bank, Tata Motors (DVR), Coal India, Hero MotoCorp and ICICI Bank were among the major losers.

On NSE, the top gainers were IndusInd Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra and BPCL. The major losers were Hindalco Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance and UPL.

On Friday, negative global cues such as high crude oil prices, along with a weak rupee and heavy selling pressure in banking stocks subdued the key Indian equity markets.

The Nifty50 closed at 10,564.05 points on Friday, down 1.25 points or 0.01 per cent from its previous close and the Sensex closed at 34,415.58 points, down 11.71 points or 0.03 per cent.

--IANS

rrb/mr