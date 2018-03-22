Johnson & Johnson rolls out mobile training centre for surgeons

N0ew Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Medical devices maker Johnson & Johnson Medical India on Thursday launched a specialised bus to travel across the country and provide hands on surgery training to around 25,000 healthcare professionals in the next five years.

Named "Johnson & Johnson Institute on Wheels", this mobile training centre would enhance "the surgical skills of doctors, nurses, and para medical staff to address the demands of today's health care delivery system and provide better outcomes to patients of India," the company said in a statement.

"With the launch of the Johnson & Johnson Institute on Wheels, we hope to train 25,000 surgeons across 400 towns in the next five years," said Sushobhan Dasgupta, Managing Director, Johnson and Johnson Medical India.

It will travel to various medical colleges and teaching hospitals across the country to train budding and practicing surgeons and para medical staff.

--IANS

rrb-rt/qd