John Abraham's 'Dhoom' act at Auto Expo

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) "Dhoom" star John Abraham, also known for his fondness for bikes, made a chic entry on a two-wheeler at the ongoing Auto Expo on Friday.

John arrived on a bike on the stage with a helmet on. As he removed it, the crowd cheered louder for him.

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd introduced the sports model, YZF-R3, at the Auto Expo 2018 in the presence of the actor, also the Yamaha brand ambassador, at the Auto Expo at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

The new YZF-R3 is enabled with dual channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) technology and high grip Metzeler radial tyres.

The motorcycle will be priced at Rs 348,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) and will be available at select authorized Yamaha dealerships.

John said: "It has been an exciting journey for Yamaha till now as the company has always surprised its consumers with innovative and stylish products year after year. With the launch of the new YZF-R3, it is certain that the riders will experience an improved art of technology."

The ABS technology will further ensure reliable braking on slippery roads by automatically adjusting the brake fluid pressure while the Metzeler radial tyres will ensure high-safety performance and enhanced grip.

The model will be available in two colour variants - Racing Blue and Magma Black.

Yamaha Motor India Group of companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara, said: "The success and popularity gained by the YZF-R3 in India is a major achievement by the company. The development team has put all of their engineering skills and passion into developing this new model with dual channel ABS in order to provide improved riding experience and more excitement to the customers."

--IANS

nn/vd