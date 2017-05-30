JLR reduces prices of locally manufactured vehicles

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Luxury automobile manufacturer JLR India on Tuesday said that it has reduced the prices of its locally manufactured vehicles by up to 12 per cent.

According to the company, the price reduction on its automobile models has been carried out before the implementation of GST (Goods and Services Tax), which is expected to be rolled out on July 1, 2017.

The luxury automobile manufacturer said that reduction will vary from state to state and will be on a model-wise basis.

"Implementation of GST is a historical moment for India which will not only benefit consumers but is also expected to make the whole tax regime simpler and more transparent," said Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India.

"In support of this initiative from the government of India and in line with JLR's customer first philosophy of also being transparent and dependable, we are pleased to proactively pass on benefits linked to the expected price reduction to our customers with immediate effect."

Currently, JLR produces five vehicles in India - - Jaguar XE, XF and XJ and Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque.

