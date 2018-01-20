JLR launches Range Rover Velar in India starting at Rs 78.8 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Jaguar Land Rover India on Saturday launched its Range Rover Velar SUV in India with prices starting from Rs 78.83 lakh.

The new edition is available in three powertrain options -- 2.0 l (litre) diesel, 2.0 l (litre) petrol and 3.0 l (litre) diesel, the company said.

"The Velar was one of the most awaited luxury SUVs and with its addition, the Land Rover product portfolio has a luxury SUV for every customer need. The Velar will further strengthen Land Rover's position in the overall Luxury SUV market in India," said Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India.

Talking about sales of JLR cars in India 2017 he said: "Jaguar Land Rover exponentially grew its business (in India) by 49 per cent in 2017... and we hope to do better in 2018."

