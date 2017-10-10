JLR India's January-September sales up 45 per cent

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Luxury automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover India on Tuesday reported a rise of 45 per cent in volume for the first nine months of the calendar year 2017.

According to the company, its sales increased to 2,942 units during the period under review due to new and competitively priced model range, increased retailer footprint and enhanced service and brand experience programs.

"The performance is a great testimony to our focus on building highly aspirational brands and world-class sales and after-sales infrastructure," said Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India (JLRIL).

"All the product lines have been accepted extremely well in India and we are confident about carrying this momentum into 2018 as well."

The company added that almost all of its model lines, including XE, XF, F-Pace, Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque, witnessed high demand during the period.

