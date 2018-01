New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Jaguar Land Rover India on Tuesday launched a special model of its SUV 2018 Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition priced at Rs 50.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to the company, the new Range Rover Evoque is powered by "2.0 l (litre) ingenium diesel powertrain".

