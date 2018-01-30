JK Paper's Q3 net zooms 95%

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Paper Manufacturer JK Paper on Tuesday said its net profit zoomed by 95 per cent during the third quarter (Q3) ended December 31, 2017 to Rs 69.81 crore.

According to the company, income from operations during the quarter under review edged higher by 17 per cent to Rs 841.19 crore.

"Higher volume, better product mix, operating efficiencies, lower finance costs from better working capital management and continuous deleveraging have all contributed to the improved performance on quarter to quarter basis," Harsh Pati Singhania, Vice Chairman and MD of JK Paper said in a statement.

"As paper and board demand continues to grow in India and given the company's improved financial position, JK Paper is looking at organic and inorganic growth opportunities including in packaging board and those arising from the resolution process of NCLT," he added.

