JioTV to broadcast Winter Olympic Games live in India

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) JioTV on Thursday said it has been awarded India digital rights of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"JioTV will work with IOC to provide comprehensive coverage of the Games in India, thus enabling millions to access live and catch-up content on their mobile devices, on the move," the company said in a statement.

The Olympic Winter Games -- scheduled from February 9-25 at PyeongChang County, South Korea -- will feature 102 events in 15 sports and witness participation from more than 90 countries, including India.

"In addition to working with JioTV, the IOC's multi-platform media destination, the Olympic Channel, will also stream live coverage of the Games in India," the statement added.

--IANS

