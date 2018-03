New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Reliance Jio has topped the average 4G data download speed chart for the month of January 2018, data revealed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed.

In 2017, the operator topped the list for the whole year.

In January 2018, Jio topped the list with 21.3 Mbps average download speed, while Airtel clocked 8.8 Mbps, Idea Cellular 6.8 Mbps and Vodafone 7.2 Mbps.

