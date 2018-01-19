Jio committed to use Open Source technologies to better consumer experience

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Reliance Jio is committed to contribute and use Open Source technologies to better its consumer experience, the company's Director and Board Member Akash Ambani said here on Friday.

"Open Source is very important for Jio - being both a contributor and utilising it for our business needs. Every day people when people use a LYF device, Jio Phone or Jio Application - their lives are enriched through the technologies enabled with Open source," Ambani said during his inaugural speech at the India Digital Open Summit.

The summit is taking place at Reliance Corporate Park and Reliance Jio is a key partner.

"Our chairman (Mukesh Ambani) believes that India is on the path to be a technology innovation leader and a technology superpower, and Open Source community will be a driving force of this," he said.

Saying that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming a mainstream in all of our lives with recent activities, Ambani added: "In India, AR/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality) is still in the initial stages of adoption, but market will register a compounded annual growth rate of more than 50 percent in the next five years."

