Jio asks COAI to apologise for its comments

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) A day after the Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) said it is likely to drag the telecom regulator to the court following its recent Telecom Tariff Order (TTO), Reliance Jio has sent a letter to the telecom body to publicly apologise within 48 hours for its "defamatory statements".

"COAI and Rajan Mathews (Director General, COAI) are hereby called upon to issue a public apology and issue appropriate clarification expressly regretting their callous and defamatory statements through a separate press release issued no later than 48 hours from receipt of this notice," Jio said on Thursday in a letter addressed to Mathews.

A copy of the letter is available with IANS. The letter was also sent to incumbent players like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India, Idea Cellular and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) Chairman and Secretary.

Earlier Mathews had said through a statement: "We will speak to all our members and look for a consensus on the next steps to be taken. There has to be a public debate first and we have started that. The stakeholders including the DoT (Department of Telecommunications), PMO (Prime Minister's Office) and the courts need to look at this and take a stand on whether it is even-handed or not."

The COAI said TRAI's telecom order favours Reliance Jio.

Condemning COAI's statement, Jio said: "Reliance Jio condemns and highly regrets COAI's reckless, wilful and flagrant act of making slanderous and libellous accusations patently against Reliance Jio in the press release, which are ex-facie defamatory and veiled under the garb of criticising the orders of the sectoral regulator."

Jio said it is a core member of the COAI and "has constantly displayed, acted and promoted in a manner second to none, through its services and policies".

"However, it is highly regrettable and appalling to see that a body which had once emerged as the official voice of the Indian Telecom industry, is now reduced to becoming an instrument and mouthpiece of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea," Jio said in the letter.

