Jet to start second Bengaluru-Singapore flight

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (IANS) Leading Indian private carrier Jet Airways on Friday said it would operate a second flight daily on Bengaluru-Singapure route from March 15 to meet the growing demand for the service.

"Jet Airways will commence a second daily flight 9W 26 from March 15 with the growing passenger traffic on the route and to strengthen our presence in Bengaluru," the airline said in a statement, adding it was focusing on Bengaluru as its third hub after Mumbai and New Delhi.

The airline would be employing a Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft on the route.

"This second daily service will benefit business travellers who are looking at tapping into India's and Singapore's commercial opportunities," said Jet's whole-time Director Gaurang Shetty.

The airline has priced an economy ticket for the Bengaluru-Singapore route at Rs 11,768 as part of its introductory fares.

With the addition of the new flight, Jet will have an increased cargo capacity on the route, allowing it to carry nearly 5,000 kg each way between Bengaluru and Singapore, the statement added.

Jet currently operates one daily non-stop flight 9W 24 from Bengaluru to Singapore.

--IANS

