Jet to fly Bengaluru-Amsterdam from October 29

Bengaluru, Oct 5 (IANS) Full-service private carrier Jet Airways will fly overseas from the Bengaluru International Airport for the first time on October 29, with a non-stop flight to Amsterdam in the Netherlands, said a Jet official on Wednesday.

"The daily non-stop service from Bengaluru to Amsterdam from October 29 is a move to deepen our presence in this tech hub," Jet Airways Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube told reports here at a pre-launch event.

Though the 25-year-old Mumbai-based airline has been operating from Bengaluru on the domestic network over the last two decades, it is commencing its overseas flights from this month to provide a convenient link to one of its three European gateways, with London and Paris being the other two gateways.

"Bengaluru is witnessing rapid growth in business, commerce and tourism, accelerating the demand for quality services to and from key destinations across the world," Dube said.

"This service (from Bengaluru to Amsterdam) not only strengthens Jet Airways' footprint in the city but is also another step forward in the realisation of our core purpose of connecting more of India to the world," he said.

The flight 9W 236 from Bengaluru will be the airline's third daily service between India and Amsterdam, with its services already existing from New Delhi and Mumbai to the Netherlands capital.

