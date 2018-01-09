Jet fires pilots for on-board physical altercation

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Airline major Jet Airways has terminated the services of two pilots who indulged in physical altercation on-board a London-Mumbai flight.

"Consequent to the review of the events on board Flight 9W 119 London-Mumbai of 1 January 2018, Jet Airways has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect," a Jet Airways spokesperson said.

The incident involved the male co-pilot slapping his female commander inside the cockpit of the aircraft which was ferrying 324 passengers, including two infants and 14 crew.

According to sources, after being allegedly slapped, the lady pilot came out of the cockpit and was not willing to re-enter despite pleas by the cabin crew. The male co-pilot also came out of the cockpit, leaving it unmanned and the aircraft on autopilot.

India's civil aviation regulations require the cockpit to be manned at all times during the flight operation.

Subsequently, the incident was reported to the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and a probe was initiated.

On January 4, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju informed the Lok Sabha that a probe has been initiated into the incident and said that action will be taken according to regulations and that "no one will be spared".

