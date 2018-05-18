Jet Airways to launch non-stop service between Mumbai and Manchester

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Airline major Jet Airways on Friday said that it will launch its first non-stop service between Mumbai and Manchester from November 5, 2018.

"This new service is the first non-stop service connecting India, via its economic capital with Manchester, the 3rd largest city in the UK," the airline said in a statement.

"Jet Airways will deploy its wide body A330-200 with 254 seating for the service, which will operate for four days every week including Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday."

According to the airline, Manchester will become its 21st international destination.

Jet Airways, currently operates flights to 65 destinations, including India and overseas.

--IANS

rv/bg